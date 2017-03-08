Officials work towards transparency
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Hospital Authority was fined last year for violating open government laws, they were ordered to take training. "I think that we've struggled with our trust in the public, at the hospital, and I look forward to patching the relationships with our constituents and the community," said interim CEO Heath Evans.
