Marsha Rogers
The Lee County Sheriff says state prisons are starting to work with Sheriff's Offices and other law enforcement across Georgia, to stop the flow of drugs going into state prisons. Marsha Rogers from Anderson, South Carolina was arrested in Lee County Friday.
