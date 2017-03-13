Marsha Rogers

Marsha Rogers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Lee County Sheriff says state prisons are starting to work with Sheriff's Offices and other law enforcement across Georgia, to stop the flow of drugs going into state prisons. Marsha Rogers from Anderson, South Carolina was arrested in Lee County Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy St. Patrick's Day! (Mar '16) 10 min Jester 27
"The government has no right to intervene." (Nov '15) 16 min Tyrone 676
Obama's mess. 31 min Jester 251
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 34 min Jester 84
LifeChapel Valdosta 40 min Jester 3
Â“ItÂ’s time for us to embrace our glorious natio... 2 hr Jester 5
Anyone out there a coffee snob? (Jun '16) 2 hr Rich_Kotite 53
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC