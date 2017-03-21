Man quickly arrested for robbing beauty shop
Valdosta Police say they arrested a man who is charged with robbing a beauty shop, soon after the crime occurred, Friday. They say that 25 year old RaShun Daniels, is the armed man who went into Beauty and Things on Madison Highway about 10:30 Friday morning, and held it up.
