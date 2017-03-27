Man pleads guilty to shooting Georgia...

Man pleads guilty to shooting Georgia officer lured by call

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Testify! Your favorite religious/spiritual songs > 51 min 52 i mean 54 11
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 1 hr Jester 347
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 11 hr 52 i mean 54 256
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 11 hr 52 i mean 54 2,341
Confess something > (Mar '16) 14 hr 52 i mean 54 48
maga 14 hr 52 i mean 54 1,170
Your favorite DARK, DISTURBING, or DEPRESSING s... (Aug '16) 17 hr 52 i mean 54 22
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC