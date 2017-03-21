Man in Valdosta Salon Robbery Arrested
They said that on Friday around 10:00 p.m., they were called to "Beauty and Things" salon on Madison Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maga
|3 min
|Jester
|1,147
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|5 min
|Jester
|148
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|17 min
|Jester
|188
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Jester
|455
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Jester
|2,327
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Tyrone
|1,983
|Got any good band names? (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Tyrone
|14
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC