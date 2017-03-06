Malcolm Mitchell Day declared in Valdosta
The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta City Schools System honored Valdosta native and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell Monday. "It makes our city proud, very proud, to know what he's done and the way he's represented us," said Jefferies Eldridge.
