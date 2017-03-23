Like It or Not: Valdosta State Univer...

Like It or Not: Valdosta State University

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

The truth will set you free. Unless it seems, you work for Valdosta State University, in which case it could cost you more than $7,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 1 hr Jester 332
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 2 hr Jester 2,339
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 2 hr Jester 236
Anyone out there a coffee snob? (Jun '16) 2 hr Jester 55
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 2 hr Jester 456
maga 3 hr Jester 1,165
Trump supporters > (Aug '16) 14 hr Jester 2,838
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,830,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC