Karl Wells: Burrito's Mexican Grill a welcome addition to city scene
Since Red Rock Bar and Grill slipped quietly below the waves, it seems the only restaurants still bobbing along the surface in the West End are, for the most part, chains or small cafeterias. The latest cafeteria to appear with all flags flying is Burrito's Mexican Grill - formerly a Subway - next to Our Pleasure and Marie's Mini Mart, in a building on Topsail Road fronting Walmart.
