If the application is accepted, this area could become a 75-unit apartment complex
On Tuesday night, a group of Albany homeowners will learn if they'll have to share a "backyard" with a If city commissioners approve this proposal it would allow DHM Developer Incorporated of Valdosta to build a 75-unit apartment complex where the Knights of Columbus building currently sits. Two members voted for the proposal, Art Brown being one of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|16 min
|Victimizer
|422
|New SCROTUS/Russia Thread >
|2 hr
|bart
|263
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|bart
|2,009
|Donate to Salvation Army, not goodwill (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|Pastor_T
|34
|Positive Trump Thread >
|16 hr
|Jester
|220
|The Real Joey Peterson Has not been posting on ...
|18 hr
|The real Joey Pet...
|1
|maga
|Tue
|Victimizer
|1,171
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC