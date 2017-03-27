If the application is accepted, this ...

If the application is accepted, this area could become a 75-unit apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

On Tuesday night, a group of Albany homeowners will learn if they'll have to share a "backyard" with a If city commissioners approve this proposal it would allow DHM Developer Incorporated of Valdosta to build a 75-unit apartment complex where the Knights of Columbus building currently sits. Two members voted for the proposal, Art Brown being one of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 16 min Victimizer 422
New SCROTUS/Russia Thread > 2 hr bart 263
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 4 hr bart 2,009
Donate to Salvation Army, not goodwill (Nov '13) 12 hr Pastor_T 34
Positive Trump Thread > 16 hr Jester 220
The Real Joey Peterson Has not been posting on ... 18 hr The real Joey Pet... 1
maga Tue Victimizer 1,171
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC