Five graduate at Valdosta State

Deon Villasencio of Hinesville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership Taylor Andre of Glennville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing Jailisa Jones of Hinesville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology Yavniel Lee of Hinesville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice Mary Michael Logue of Ludowici, who earned an Education Specialist in school counseling Approximately 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students were recognized during VSU's 222nd commencement ceremonies Dec. 9-10. ATLANTA - Alisha Hunter of Allenhurst earned a master's degree in biology from Georgia State University at its 102nd commencement in December.

