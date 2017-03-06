Community Gathers to Mourn Loss of Lo...

Community Gathers to Mourn Loss of Lowndes County Deputy Chris Butler

Friday Mar 3

Chris Butler touched so many lives. He worked at the sheriff's office for a little over a year according to the sheriff but in that time he gained the reputation of being a hard working deputy.

