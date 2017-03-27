BoE discussed Lee's ouster in early F...

BoE discussed Lee's ouster in early February

School board members apparently discussed in emails and texts as early as Feb. 6 how to move forward without Liberty County School System Superintendent Dr. Valya Lee. Lee, who won't be back next year, will receive a $190,000 payout after the school board announced Feb. 28 that her contract is being terminated at the end of this school year.

