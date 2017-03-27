1 air-lifted, 1 treated for minor inj...

1 air-lifted, 1 treated for minor injuries in Lowndes Co. wreck

Saturday

A woman was air-lifted to the hospital and another person was injured in a wreck on Shiloh Road in Lowndes County Friday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Rebekah Anne North, 21, of Hahira, and Wesley Lee Griffin, 59, of Valdosta, were both injured when their vehicles crashed around 3:15 p.m. Officials reported that North was in the northbound lane on Shiloh Road when she came around a curve in a Toyota Corolla.

