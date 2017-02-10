Young boy paves his way to state free...

Young boy paves his way to state free throw shooting contest

The Dothan Eagle reports that Judson Bailey recently won a local Elk's Lodge Hoop Contest, knocking down 16 of 25 free throws. Bailey attends Highland Elementary School and will soon participate in a state contest in Birmingham.

