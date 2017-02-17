Young boy jumps on a cow for a $20 bet with his father
Rodeo-no! Young boy tries to jump on the back of a cow for a $20 bet with his father but it ends badly A small child was caught on camera being thrown from a cow after his father encouraged him to do it for money. The father explains the situation to set the scene, saying: 'he's trying to sneak up on that steer over there and jump on its back, I told him I'd give him $20.'
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maga
|2 min
|TOM67
|916
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|17 min
|Rich_Kotite
|14,270
|Trump and Putin
|37 min
|SweetBart
|500
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|SweetBart
|432
|Positive Trump Thread >
|2 hr
|SweetBart
|200
|Have you heard...Trump is an idiot
|4 hr
|faketony
|155
|crooked trump
|5 hr
|RedHatsMakeMePuke
|165
