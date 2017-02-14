WVU to Hire Alabama Grad Assistant Do...

WVU to Hire Alabama Grad Assistant Doug Belk to Coach Cornerbacks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Smoking Musket

UPDATE: As reported by the Charleston Gazette, WVU Football will hire former Alabama graduate assistant Doug Belk to fill the vacant corner backs coach position. The role was vacated by Blue Adams last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Musket.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 7 hr TOM67 2,111
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 8 hr King Cryptic 13,321
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 9 hr SweetBart 430
maga 10 hr TOM67 758
Trump and Putin 11 hr SweetBart 357
Obama's mess. 14 hr SweetBart 235
Confess something > (Mar '16) 16 hr SweetBart 44
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC