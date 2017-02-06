VSU students excited for Uber; Taxi services make plans for the change
Quick and Convenient, those are the most popular answers as to why students at Valdosta State University are excited for the Uber ride share service to come to town. "I was like wow, very interesting, Im very for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|10 min
|Smarter Than You
|12,848
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|56 min
|DiscoBart
|1,749
|maga
|1 hr
|DiscoBart
|599
|Positive Trump Thread >
|6 hr
|SweetBart
|146
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|SweetBart
|2,061
|Trump supporters >
|13 hr
|SweetBart
|2,790
|Pop Culture Prophecies
|Sun
|Bart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC