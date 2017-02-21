Valdosta Police Arrest Two in Burglar...

Valdosta Police Arrest Two in Burglary on E. Alley Street

The Valdosta Police Department said that they were called on Thursday around 8:20 a.m., to the scene in reference to a burglary. When they arrived, they found that the suspects, later identified as Anthony Dudley and Ashli Peterson, had ran away to avoid them.

