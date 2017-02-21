Valdosta Police Arrest Two in Burglary on E. Alley Street
The Valdosta Police Department said that they were called on Thursday around 8:20 a.m., to the scene in reference to a burglary. When they arrived, they found that the suspects, later identified as Anthony Dudley and Ashli Peterson, had ran away to avoid them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Putin
|2 hr
|Meanyhead
|590
|maga
|4 hr
|Meanyhead
|1,060
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Meanyhead
|1,848
|Election Rigged - Trump was right
|5 hr
|Meanyhead
|224
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|STM
|2,176
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16)
|6 hr
|Victims of JFA
|14,559
|fake news
|9 hr
|Meanyhead Bart
|16
|U.S. Marshals Seize Cell Phones, Computers Belo... (Jul '15)
|Feb 20
|plum
|1,483
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC