Valdosta native helps make Super Bowl history

Valdosta native helps make Super Bowl history

Monday Feb 6 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Teachers at Valdosta High School were excited after the Patriots pulled out a win during the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history. Malcolm Mitchell, a former Wildcat experienced his first Super Bowl Sunday as a rookie for the New England Patriots.

