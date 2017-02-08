Valdosta native helps make Super Bowl history
Teachers at Valdosta High School were excited after the Patriots pulled out a win during the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history. Malcolm Mitchell, a former Wildcat experienced his first Super Bowl Sunday as a rookie for the New England Patriots.
