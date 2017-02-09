Valdosta church hosts Valentines Banquet for homeless
The Moody Air Force Sergeants Association, other local churches, and restaurants donated time and funds to make the event possible. "The banquet is designed to not just give somebody food, but to show somebody you care for them.
Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
