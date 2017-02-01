Valdosta agents arrest two in drug raid

Valdosta agents arrest two in drug raid

Yesterday

Acting on citizen complaints, Valdosta Police Narcotics agents searched an apartment in the 200 block of West Adair Street Wednesday morning. During the search, detectives seized over 500 grams of high grade marijuana, valued at over $10,000.

