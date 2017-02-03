Uber to begin service in Valdosta wit...

Uber to begin service in Valdosta with up to 40 drivers

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 3 min Bart 12,700
maga 6 min Bart 591
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 15 min Bart 2,059
Trump and Putin 2 hr Bart 206
Positive Trump Thread > 2 hr Bart 130
crooked trump 3 hr Bart 125
Obama's mess. 3 hr Bart 218
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,876 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC