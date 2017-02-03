Uber is headed to Valdosta.
"Uber is coming at no cost to our community. There are other transportation modes that would have had to cost us money, if we had to hire bus drivers or bought buses," said Betty Morgan, VP of Business Development, "This way, Uber is coming to us to provide this transportation."
