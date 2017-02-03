Uber is headed to Valdosta.

Uber is headed to Valdosta.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

"Uber is coming at no cost to our community. There are other transportation modes that would have had to cost us money, if we had to hire bus drivers or bought buses," said Betty Morgan, VP of Business Development, "This way, Uber is coming to us to provide this transportation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 42 min Rich_Kotite 12,613
crooked trump 3 hr JustTookAhugeTrump 123
Positive Trump Thread > 3 hr TOM67 123
Obama's mess. 4 hr TOM67 215
Pop Culture Prophecies 6 hr el barto 7
maga 7 hr TOM67 590
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 9 hr el barto 1,740
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC