Tiaras, crowns, and twinkling lights fill a room at First Baptist Church of Valdosta.
The prom is a worldwide wide event. More than 350 churches around the world will host the prom tonight, sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|9 min
|plum
|2,122
|Have you heard...Trump is an idiot
|32 min
|DiscoBart
|151
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|37 min
|DiscoBart
|13,646
|crooked trump
|53 min
|JustTookAhugeTrump
|155
|maga
|53 min
|DiscoBart
|802
|Trump and Putin
|4 hr
|SweetBart
|483
|Edward Snowden - Hero or Traitor? (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|TOM67
|25
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC