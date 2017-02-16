Tiaras, crowns, and twinkling lights ...

Tiaras, crowns, and twinkling lights fill a room at First Baptist Church of Valdosta.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The prom is a worldwide wide event. More than 350 churches around the world will host the prom tonight, sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 9 min plum 2,122
Have you heard...Trump is an idiot 32 min DiscoBart 151
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 37 min DiscoBart 13,646
crooked trump 53 min JustTookAhugeTrump 155
maga 53 min DiscoBart 802
Trump and Putin 4 hr SweetBart 483
Edward Snowden - Hero or Traitor? (Jun '15) 5 hr TOM67 25
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC