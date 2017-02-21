Student Brings Loaded Gun to Valdosta Elementary School
Valdosta City Schools said that on Thursday, a teacher discovered that the boy had a loaded gun in his possession. Once school faculty found the gun, they said they immediately told the school resource officer, who took the gun.
Read more at WTXL.
