Student Brings Loaded Gun to Valdosta...

Student Brings Loaded Gun to Valdosta Elementary School

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTXL

Valdosta City Schools said that on Thursday, a teacher discovered that the boy had a loaded gun in his possession. Once school faculty found the gun, they said they immediately told the school resource officer, who took the gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody got any good clean jokes? (Apr '16) 1 hr STM 77
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 2 hr Victims of JFA 14,495
maga 3 hr TOM67 1,050
Trump's Twitter Melts > 3 hr Bart 73
Positive Trump Thread > 4 hr Bart 204
Trump and Putin 4 hr Bart 579
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 6 hr Bart 2,172
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,145,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC