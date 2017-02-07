State Representative asks EPA to investigate Valdosta spills
Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc. Spills and overflow into the Withlacoochee River and Mud Creek from the City of Valdosta have prompted Florida House Representative Elizabeth Porter to send an official letter to the Acting Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Sam Nunn Atlanta Field Center.
