South Georgia Cities to Get Intersection Upgrades on I-75
You may want to slow down if you're traveling in Valdosta, Adel, or Lake Park: New flashing yellow light signals and I-75 intersection upgrades are coming to town. The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the newest installments in a statewide maintenance contract enhancing traffic flow and pedestrian safety.
