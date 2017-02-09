Snowfall total 1973
But in 1973, a winter storm unlike none ever seen before in these parts brought snow, and lots of it, below the "Gnat Line." The Great Southeastern Snowstorm began on February 9th and over the next three days it would drop one to two feet of snow from Alabama to the Carolinas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|plum
|1,779
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|6 hr
|DiscoBart
|13,024
|Star Chart thread
|6 hr
|DiscoBart
|276
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|TOM67
|2,087
|Positive Trump Thread >
|11 hr
|DiscoBart
|184
|Trump supporters >
|11 hr
|DiscoBart
|2,802
|Trump and Putin
|14 hr
|TOM67
|224
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC