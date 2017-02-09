Snowfall total 1973

But in 1973, a winter storm unlike none ever seen before in these parts brought snow, and lots of it, below the "Gnat Line." The Great Southeastern Snowstorm began on February 9th and over the next three days it would drop one to two feet of snow from Alabama to the Carolinas.

