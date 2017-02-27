"Signing Time at the Library" helps d...

"Signing Time at the Library" helps deaf children enjoy book readings

A special group of kids in Valdosta got a unique chance to see books come to life Saturday for "Signing Time at the Library." The South Georgia Deaf Community joined with Valdosta State University's American Sign Language Club to read books to kids.

