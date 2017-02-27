"Signing Time at the Library" helps deaf children enjoy book readings
A special group of kids in Valdosta got a unique chance to see books come to life Saturday for "Signing Time at the Library." The South Georgia Deaf Community joined with Valdosta State University's American Sign Language Club to read books to kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|47 min
|Time Is Mean
|1,857
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Time Is Mean
|14,566
|fake news
|2 hr
|Time Is Mean
|17
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Time Is Mean
|2,177
|maga
|2 hr
|Time Is Mean
|1,063
|Trump and Putin
|3 hr
|Time Is Mean
|591
|Election Rigged - Trump was right
|9 hr
|Meanyhead
|224
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC