Safe Kids Columbus offers free car seat inspections
Officials say none of the children in the accident were properly restrained, and two car seats were not properly installed. Most South Georgia county EMS services tell us they have a certain number of people they call "Frequent Flyers," people who call 911 and request an ambulance when it's not a real emergency.
Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake news
|3 min
|52 i mean 54
|25
|maga
|19 min
|52 i mean 54
|1,077
|PDRA Southern Extreme Nationals! March 9-10-11
|37 min
|Lee Sebring
|1
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|44 min
|52 i mean 54
|1,867
|Star Chart thread
|54 min
|52 i mean 54
|289
|Trump and Putin
|1 hr
|52 i mean 54
|598
|Trump supporters > (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|2,830
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|End of The Race Hoax
|14,624
