Safe Kids Columbus offers free car se...

Safe Kids Columbus offers free car seat inspections

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Officials say none of the children in the accident were properly restrained, and two car seats were not properly installed. Most South Georgia county EMS services tell us they have a certain number of people they call "Frequent Flyers," people who call 911 and request an ambulance when it's not a real emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake news 3 min 52 i mean 54 25
maga 19 min 52 i mean 54 1,077
PDRA Southern Extreme Nationals! March 9-10-11 37 min Lee Sebring 1
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 44 min 52 i mean 54 1,867
Star Chart thread 54 min 52 i mean 54 289
Trump and Putin 1 hr 52 i mean 54 598
Trump supporters > (Aug '16) 2 hr Sheriff Bort 2,830
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16) 3 hr End of The Race Hoax 14,624
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Death Penalty
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC