Redskins add Division II coordinator James Rowe as assistant defensive backs coach
A day after announcing Torrian Gray as their new defensive backs coach, the Washington Redskins hired James Rowe as his assistant. Rowe spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Division II's Valdosta State in Valdosta, Ga.
