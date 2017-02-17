One killed, one injured in Valentine's Day wreck in Echols Co.
According to Georgia State Patrol, Luis Alejandro Segundo, 25, of Statenville, died from his injuries on Wednesday at South Georgia Medical Center. Justin Ty Holifield, 25, of Valdosta, was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
