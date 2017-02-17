One killed, one injured in Valentine'...

One killed, one injured in Valentine's Day wreck in Echols Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

According to Georgia State Patrol, Luis Alejandro Segundo, 25, of Statenville, died from his injuries on Wednesday at South Georgia Medical Center. Justin Ty Holifield, 25, of Valdosta, was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pray for Atlanta 5 min TOM67 17
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 32 min Man 14,144
maga 1 hr SweetBart 862
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 1 hr SweetBart 2,152
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 2 hr SweetBart 1,802
U.S. Marshals Seize Cell Phones, Computers Belo... (Jul '15) 2 hr plum 1,483
Trump and Putin 3 hr SweetBart 488
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC