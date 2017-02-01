NSD 2017: Lowndes' Barnes is Ivy Leag...

NSD 2017: Lowndes' Barnes is Ivy League bound

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Tucker Barnes announced his commitment to Brown University this morning in Valdosta. The Vikings' center boasts a 4.3 GPA, and scored a 28 on the ACT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 1 min DiscoBart 12,482
maga 1 hr Bart 559
Trump and Putin 1 hr TOM67 197
Positive Trump Thread > 2 hr SweetBart 96
Obama's mess. 2 hr SweetBart 211
The Fail Train's Greatest Hits >>> 3 hr SweetBart 3
Donald Trump Presidency Playlist > 6 hr SweetBart 21
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC