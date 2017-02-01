NSD 2017: Lowndes' Barnes is Ivy League bound
Tucker Barnes announced his commitment to Brown University this morning in Valdosta. The Vikings' center boasts a 4.3 GPA, and scored a 28 on the ACT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|1 min
|DiscoBart
|12,482
|maga
|1 hr
|Bart
|559
|Trump and Putin
|1 hr
|TOM67
|197
|Positive Trump Thread >
|2 hr
|SweetBart
|96
|Obama's mess.
|2 hr
|SweetBart
|211
|The Fail Train's Greatest Hits >>>
|3 hr
|SweetBart
|3
|Donald Trump Presidency Playlist >
|6 hr
|SweetBart
|21
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC