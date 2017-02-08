More
If you've ever wanted to buy local beer from a brewery, you may have the chance to do so this year. A proposed bill would allow local breweries to sell up to a case of beer on-site, something owners of Georgia Beer Company in Valdosta said could be a game changer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|3 min
|TOM67
|12,971
|Confess something > (Mar '16)
|17 min
|SweetBart
|32
|Positive Trump Thread >
|1 hr
|SweetBart
|174
|Pray for Atlanta
|1 hr
|SweetBart
|10
|Trump supporters >
|1 hr
|SweetBart
|2,799
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|SweetBart
|1,775
|Trump's Twitter Melts >
|3 hr
|SweetBart
|20
|maga
|3 hr
|SweetBart
|677
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC