Man Arrested in Valdosta after Argument Turns Violent

A man was arrested on Sunday after police say he punched and choked a victim before holding a knife to her throat. Police said that on Sunday around 4 a.m., an officer was flagged down near the intersection of West Mary Street and North Toombs Street by a woman who seemed to be in distress.

