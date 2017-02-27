Man Arrested in Valdosta after Argument Turns Violent
A man was arrested on Sunday after police say he punched and choked a victim before holding a knife to her throat. Police said that on Sunday around 4 a.m., an officer was flagged down near the intersection of West Mary Street and North Toombs Street by a woman who seemed to be in distress.
