Juvenile arrested after bringing gun to Valdosta elementary school
A male juvenile, 11, was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm on school property after bring a gun with ammunition to S.L. Mason Elementary school. "A faculty member of school did their job, discovered the student had a firearm, and immediately turned the case over to law enforcement.
