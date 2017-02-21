Juvenile arrested after bringing gun ...

Juvenile arrested after bringing gun to Valdosta elementary school

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A male juvenile, 11, was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm on school property after bring a gun with ammunition to S.L. Mason Elementary school. "A faculty member of school did their job, discovered the student had a firearm, and immediately turned the case over to law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16) 28 min Victims of JFA 14,559
Election Rigged - Trump was right 46 min Meanyhead Bart 222
maga 1 hr Meanyhead Bart 1,059
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 1 hr plum 1,840
Trump and Putin 2 hr Meanyhead Bart 588
fake news 3 hr Meanyhead Bart 16
What mental midget rewrote the Wikipedia page? (Apr '16) 15 hr Snowflake Melter 173
U.S. Marshals Seize Cell Phones, Computers Belo... (Jul '15) Feb 20 plum 1,483
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC