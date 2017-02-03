Home Depot teamed up with Operation Blessing to help storm victims.
On Thursday, a volunteer team from the Home Depot in Valdosta helped homeowner Eddie Harrell clean up the damage left behind by the January 22 tornado. Harrell was at home when he heard the sound of the storm coming his way without warning.
