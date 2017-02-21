Edward Carlyle Ragans
Edward Carlyle Ragans, 71, passed away on February 21, 2017, at his residence in Valdosta, Georgia. Carlyle was born October 11, 1945, in Valdosta, Georgia, to Waldron Carlyle Ragans and Elizabeth Black Ragans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|12 min
|Victims of JFA
|14,423
|Trump and Putin
|26 min
|Bart
|550
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,832
|maga
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,031
|Trump's Twitter Melts >
|1 hr
|Bart
|66
|Star Chart thread
|2 hr
|Bart
|286
|City of Valdosta files $62,000 against Johnsons... (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|STM
|1,250
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC