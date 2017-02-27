Edward Carlyle Ragans
Edward Carlyle Ragans, 71, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at his residence in Valdosta, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? (Aug '16)
|9 min
|Time is Mean
|14,581
|Anyone out there a coffee snob? (Jun '16)
|14 min
|Time is Mean
|45
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|21 min
|aliceinwonderland
|1,859
|maga
|1 hr
|Time is Mean
|1,065
|Trump and Putin
|2 hr
|Time is Mean
|595
|Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Time is Mean
|186
|Your favorite LOVE jams > (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Time Is Mean
|34
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC