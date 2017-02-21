Berrien Co. repaving will cause delays
Starting Monday, work crews from Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta will resurface the road from Nashville to State Route 135.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|4 hr
|TSheffield
|14,381
|maga
|6 hr
|Joe Mayo
|992
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Joe Mayo
|435
|Positive Trump Thread >
|7 hr
|Joe Mayo
|202
|Star Chart thread
|7 hr
|Joe Mayo
|283
|Trump and Putin
|8 hr
|Joe Mayo
|523
|Standing Rock
|8 hr
|Joe Mayo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC