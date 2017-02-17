Beach Boys, Lecrae, Lynard Skynard, B...

Beach Boys, Lecrae, Lynard Skynard, Big & Rich among acts coming to Wild Adventures

Monday Feb 13

The Beach Boys, Lecrae, and Big & Rich are among acts which will be appearing in concert at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. Fifteen concerts are planned, the first being country singer John Michael Montgomery on Apil 1 and the last being the rock group Skillet on August 5. The Beach Boys have been a top rock act for more than 50 years with hits such as "Help Me Rhonda" and "I Get Around."

Valdosta, GA

