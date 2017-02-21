'American War' by Omar El Akkad

'American War' by Omar El Akkad

Publishers' Weekly

El Akkad's debut novel transports us to a terrifyingly plausible future in which the clash between red states and blue has become deadly and the president has been murdered over a contentious fossil fuels bill. In 2074, Sarah T. Chestnut-called Sarat-comes of age in the neutral state of Louisiana, where she is slowly drawn into the conflict after the death of her father, performing guerrilla operations for the South.

