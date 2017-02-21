'American War' by Omar El Akkad
El Akkad's debut novel transports us to a terrifyingly plausible future in which the clash between red states and blue has become deadly and the president has been murdered over a contentious fossil fuels bill. In 2074, Sarah T. Chestnut-called Sarat-comes of age in the neutral state of Louisiana, where she is slowly drawn into the conflict after the death of her father, performing guerrilla operations for the South.
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|12 min
|Victims of JFA
|14,423
|Trump and Putin
|26 min
|Bart
|550
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,832
|maga
|1 hr
|Bart
|1,031
|Trump's Twitter Melts >
|1 hr
|Bart
|66
|Star Chart thread
|2 hr
|Bart
|286
|City of Valdosta files $62,000 against Johnsons... (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|STM
|1,250
