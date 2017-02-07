4 color Sheetfed Press Operator

4 color Sheetfed Press Operator

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Package Printing

Job Description Experienced Press Operator for Ryobi 23" x 29" 4 color press. Full time day shift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16) 39 min SweetBart 164
Trump's Twitter Melts > 53 min SweetBart 15
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 1 hr TOM67 12,937
maga 2 hr SweetBart 659
Trump and Putin 3 hr SweetBart 218
Have you heard...Trump is an idiot 5 hr JustTookAhugeTrump 118
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 5 hr plum 1,761
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC