Woman left inside stolen car with drugs after driver flees on foot from police
A Valdosta, Ga., woman was left inside a stolen car with illegal drugs after the driver fled on foot from officers early Saturday, Columbus police said. Karima Telfair, 22, faces one count each of possessing cocaine, oxycodone pills and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after she was taken into custody about 1:50 a.m. at 11th Avenue and Southern Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|3 min
|proving ground
|9,129
|Obama's mess.
|44 min
|proving ground
|158
|Trump supporters >
|3 hr
|TOM67
|2,227
|Trump and Putin
|4 hr
|proving ground
|97
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|proving ground
|1,956
|Songs that describe your life right now >>>>
|5 hr
|proving ground
|11
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|proving ground
|405
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC