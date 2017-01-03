Woman left inside stolen car with dru...

Woman left inside stolen car with drugs after driver flees on foot from police

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Valdosta, Ga., woman was left inside a stolen car with illegal drugs after the driver fled on foot from officers early Saturday, Columbus police said. Karima Telfair, 22, faces one count each of possessing cocaine, oxycodone pills and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after she was taken into custody about 1:50 a.m. at 11th Avenue and Southern Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 3 min proving ground 9,129
Obama's mess. 44 min proving ground 158
Trump supporters > 3 hr TOM67 2,227
Trump and Putin 4 hr proving ground 97
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 5 hr proving ground 1,956
Songs that describe your life right now >>>> 5 hr proving ground 11
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 7 hr proving ground 405
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,943

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC