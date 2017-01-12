Valdosta Police arrest three in drug ...

Valdosta Police arrest three in drug sweep

Wednesday Jan 11

Acting on tips for citizens complaints in the South Troup Street area, Valdosta Police began looking for illegal drug activity. The Narcotics Unit took a search warrant in the 700 block of South Troup Street, and found drugs, and much more.

