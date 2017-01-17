Valdosta adds traffic cams

Valdosta adds traffic cams

Thursday Jan 19

Cameras installed with traffic lights usually mean one thing... traffic tickets. Valdosta has installed new traffic lights at some intersections, but officials say they won't be used to catch folks running red lights.

Valdosta Discussions

Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 4 hr LiarsAreFunny 11,311
Trump and Putin 6 hr RISE UP 136
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 6 hr RISE UP 1,691
Trump supporters > 6 hr RISE UP 2,348
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 9 hr rise up 2,025
South Georgia tornadoes 9 hr rise up 3
Donald Trump Presidency Playlist > 16 hr discount public info 6
Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 22 at 9:36PM EST

