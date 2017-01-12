Three Arrested in Valdosta for Sellin...

Three Arrested in Valdosta for Selling Drugs

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WTXL

The Valdosta Police Department said that they have arrested three after they searched a home and found evidence of them dealing drugs. Police said that they had received numerous complaints from residents on South Troup Street about illegal drug activity.

