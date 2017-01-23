The Martins to perform in Valdosta

The Martins to perform in Valdosta

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Story Submitted The smooth, rich sounds of multi-Dove Award- winning and Grammy-nominated trio, The Martins will be featured in Valdosta, Ga, on Saturday, Feb. 11, as the talented musical family comes to the Abundant Life Church of God, located at 3419 Knights Academy Road in Valdosta, Ga, during an exciting music event, beginning at 6:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 19 min TOM67 11,554
Toby Keith the "musician" 54 min obey 14
Positive Trump Thread > 2 hr Sheriff Bort 16
Trump supporters > 2 hr Sheriff Bort 2,485
Who are you currently in love with? 3 hr butt rock 29
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 5 hr Rainbow Dots 1,696
Pro tips > (Jun '16) 5 hr Rainbow Dots 423
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 24 at 9:03AM EST

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC