The Martins to perform in Valdosta
Story Submitted The smooth, rich sounds of multi-Dove Award- winning and Grammy-nominated trio, The Martins will be featured in Valdosta, Ga, on Saturday, Feb. 11, as the talented musical family comes to the Abundant Life Church of God, located at 3419 Knights Academy Road in Valdosta, Ga, during an exciting music event, beginning at 6:00pm.
