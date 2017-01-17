The annual 'Bird Supper' is less than a month away.
If you're interested in meeting your state leaders in person, Lowndes County and Valdosta leaders have an opportunity for you. State leaders will be at the supper in Atlanta to talk about topics hitting the floor at the General Assembly and hear concerns from the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters >
|2 min
|proving ground
|2,322
|Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit?
|3 min
|proving ground
|10,706
|Trump Inauguration Acts band together to create...
|21 min
|proving ground
|25
|Trump and Putin
|1 hr
|proving ground
|135
|Your favorite LOVE jams > (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|proving ground
|32
|Your Favorite HATE Jams > (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|proving ground
|20
|Phone coverage??
|1 hr
|Vixenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC