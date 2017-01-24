Southwest Georgia Financial Corporati...

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation Reports Net Income Grew 20%...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation , a full-service community bank holding company, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. "We are very encouraged with the progress we are making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump supporters > 4 min Rainbow Ice 2,458
Can we talk about the new federal lawsuit? 2 hr Sheriff Bort 11,411
crooked trump 12 hr JustTookAhugeTrump 118
Positive Trump Thread > 12 hr Sheriff Bort 11
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 19 hr proving ground 2,026
Trump and Putin 19 hr proving ground 137
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 21 hr proving ground 1,692
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lowndes County was issued at January 23 at 8:39PM EST

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC